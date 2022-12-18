Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard on new album progress: “We’ve got demos for days.”

Pearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard has given an update on the progress of the band’s forthcoming album.

The guitarist confirmed in an interview with Consequence of Sound back in March that work had begun on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ and that Andrew Watt, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber, is behind the production desk this time around.

Now, Gossard has told Riff TV how things are moving along. “The plan is that we’re gonna do some more recording, and we’re gonna try to finish a record here pretty soon. There’s songs that are getting close to being done and there’s a bunch that aren’t. And we’re gonna do something here pretty soon. [via LouderSound]

Advertisement

“We’ve got demos for days. Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting. And we’re working on that. I think we’ve got a good start on another record that will be hopefully good.”

“I bet it’s gonna be 2024 before the record comes out, is my guess. But we’re working on it.”

Gossard also weighed in on his thoughts on Pearl Jam being labelled as grunge, a term that some bands had shied away from over the years. Gossard himself, however, is more neutral about it. “Oh I don’t care, you can call it grunge. Grunge makes sense, it sort of describes it in the right way. It’s a little bit broken.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam’s frontman Eddie Vedder recently covered U2‘s ‘Elevation’ at the annual Kennedy Centre Honours gala. The gala takes place yearly in the US and celebrates achievements in the arts and culture.