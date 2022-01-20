Pedro The Lion release surprise new album, ‘Havasu’

Pedro The Lion have dropped off a brand new surprise album titled ‘Havasu’ – you can listen to it below.

The Seattle band – fronted by David Bazan – reformed back in 2017 and released their fifth studio album, ‘Phoenix’, two years later in 2019. Their latest LP is the second in a series of five, each chronicling Bazan’s past homes.

This time, the frontman traveled to the namesake city in Arizona to revisit the sites – junior high campus, a “magical” skating rink, the lake – that populate his memories from seventh grade and evoke feelings long suppressed.

“An intersection I hadn’t remembered for 30 years would trigger a flood of hidden memories,” Bazan said in a press release. “I was there to soak in it as much as possible.”

‘Havasu’ was made with co-producer and engineer Andy D. Park, who also worked on ‘Phoenix’, and Bazan wrote, arranged, and performed most of the music himself, with help from PTL live drummer Sean T. Lane on every track and synths from longtime collaborator Andy Fitts.

Album opener ‘Don’t Wanna Move’ features the same guitar riff from PTL live guitarist Erik Walters that appeared on ‘Phoenix’ closer ‘Leaving The Galley’.

“I was psyched to open this record with it,” Bazan said. “I’m trying to have a flow between the records, so if people want to engage with that, there’s something there.”

You can listen to ‘Havasu’ below:

Pedro The Lion are gearing up to head out on the road for a US tour in support of ‘Havasu’ this spring. The trek starts on April 12 in Kansas City, Missouri and concludes on June 3 in Seattle, Washington.

You can see the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL 2022

12 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

13 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

14 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

15 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

20 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

23 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

28 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

29 – Columbus, OH – Skullys

30 – Indianapolis, IN – The HI-FI

MAY 2022

1- Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

22 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

25 – Denver, CO – The Gothic

27 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

29 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

31 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

JUNE 2022

2 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

3 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

You can get tickets here.