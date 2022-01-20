Pedro The Lion release surprise new album, ‘Havasu’

Pedro The Lion have dropped off a brand new surprise album titled ‘Havasu’ – you can listen to it below.
The Seattle band – fronted by David Bazan – reformed back in 2017 and released their fifth studio album, ‘Phoenix’, two years later in 2019. Their latest LP is the second in a series of five, each chronicling Bazan’s past homes.
This time, the frontman traveled to the namesake city in Arizona to revisit the sites – junior high campus, a “magical” skating rink, the lake – that populate his memories from seventh grade and evoke feelings long suppressed.
“An intersection I hadn’t remembered for 30 years would trigger a flood of hidden memories,” Bazan said in a press release. “I was there to soak in it as much as possible.”
‘Havasu’ was made with co-producer and engineer Andy D. Park, who also worked on ‘Phoenix’, and Bazan wrote, arranged, and performed most of the music himself, with help from PTL live drummer Sean T. Lane on every track and synths from longtime collaborator Andy Fitts.
Album opener ‘Don’t Wanna Move’ features the same guitar riff from PTL live guitarist Erik Walters that appeared on ‘Phoenix’ closer ‘Leaving The Galley’.
“I was psyched to open this record with it,” Bazan said. “I’m trying to have a flow between the records, so if people want to engage with that, there’s something there.”
Pedro The Lion are gearing up to head out on the road for a US tour in support of ‘Havasu’ this spring. The trek starts on April 12 in Kansas City, Missouri and concludes on June 3 in Seattle, Washington.
You can see the full list of tour dates below:
APRIL 2022
12 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
13 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
14 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
15 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
20 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
23 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
28 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
29 – Columbus, OH – Skullys
30 – Indianapolis, IN – The HI-FI
MAY 2022
1- Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
22 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
25 – Denver, CO – The Gothic
27 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
29 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
31 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
JUNE 2022
2 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
3 – Seattle, WA – Showbox
You can get tickets here.