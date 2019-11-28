Watch Sam Fender’s ode to the weekend in ‘Saturday’ video starring ‘Peep Show’ actor Matt King

Peep Show actor Matt King is the star of Sam Fender‘s brand new video for ‘Saturday’.

Best known for portraying the drug-loving Super Hans in Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, King had previously promised to deliver “the greatest dance performance ever filmed” in the video which arrived today (November 28). We’ll let you be the judge of that.

In the clip King’s character Dave Candle prepares to take to the stage at a dingy social club. He looks at a poster for his cancelled event as an awaiting crowd begin to applaud the new kid in town, Sam Fender.

What ensues is an intoxicating dance by King who later ventures outside the club while vignettes of the nation’s weekend boozers unfurl. When King returns to the venue he finds a lively crowd dancing along to Fender.

Fender has described ‘Saturday’, which features on his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, as “an anthem for the everyman about living for the weekend and sticking two fingers up to zero hours contracts.”

Before the video was released King uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes images from the shoot showing him busting moves on tables and sliding across the floor on his knees.

Captioning a separate picture of himself and Fender on Twitter, the actor wrote: “What an absolute joy working with this lovely fella. The kid’s really got sumthin’.”

The ‘Saturday’ video follows on from the Thomas James-directed visuals for ‘The Borders‘, which arrived last month.

Fender, meanwhile, is currently on the road for a sold-out UK tour. He performs in Leeds tonight (November 28) before taking on further UK dates throughout December.

In April 2020, Fender will return for an arena tour and will support Kasabian at their Leicester homecoming show in June alongside Inhaler and Easy Life.