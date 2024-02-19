Peggy Gou announces massive summer headline show at London’s Gunnersbury Park

Peggy Gou has announced her biggest London headliner to date, which will take place at Gunnersbury Park in the west of the capital this summer.

Gou will be performing on August 17 and will be joined by Brazilian tech house DJ Mochakk, as well as LSDXOXO, Sally C and Hiver.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (February 23) at 10am – you can buy yours here.

Gou’s debut album is expected to arrive this year through XL Recordings, but a release date and further details have not yet been announced. It is set to feature ‘I Believe In Love Again’, her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz.

She also came third in the BBC’s Sound of 2024 poll, just behind The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean.

Gou is one of a number of musicians set to play in the West London park – to a crowd bigger than The O2 – this summer. FISHER, Tom Grennan, Korn and PJ Harvey are also scheduled to headline in August, with more names set to be announced.

Discussing Korn’s Gunnersbury Park date, the biggest UK show of the band’s career, vocalist Jonathan Davis said: “We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting. It’s been seven years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists: Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.”

Last year, Gunnersbury Park welcomed the likes of Boygenius, JOJI, Kygo and Limp Bizkit.