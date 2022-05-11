Peggy Gou has announced a new remix of Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ – check out a teaser below.

The new remix has been commissioned by Magnum ice cream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the song, which will be released to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival next week (May 19).

In a new teaser posted to Instagram, Peggy Gou lies on a doctor’s chair, with the surgeon saying to her: “Don’t worry, Miss Gou. We’ll take care of that song stuck in your head.”

“I can’t quite believe it’s been twenty years since I released this song! I’m a big fan of Peggy and I’m so excited for everyone to hear this remix!” Kylie said of the new version.

Gou added: “Partnering with one of my musical icons to remix what is an undisputed club classic is a dream come true. From personal experience, ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is one of those songs that transports, moves and uplifts people all over the world. Classics like this never go out of style but I’ve loved being able to put my own personal stamp on such a legendary track.”

“To be able to bring a modern-day house sound to this legendary track shows us that classics never go out of style and I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Watch the teaser below.

Last year, Minogue released her 15th studio album, ‘Disco‘. An expanded ‘Guest List Edition’ then arrived, featuring new tracks ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (featuring Gloria Gaynor) and ‘Kiss Of Life’ (featuring Jessie Ware), along with ‘A Second To Midnight’, a collaboration with Years & Years.

Reviewing ‘Disco’, NME called the album “a consistently uplifting set that feels like Minogue’s best album since 2010’s ‘Aphrodite’.

“Her sister Dannii is rumoured to have claimed that “Minogues don’t sweat”. In that case, let’s say that ‘Disco’ shimmers with a warm glittery glow that’s just irresistible.”

Peggy Gou, meanwhile, features on the recent soundtrack for The Batman alongside Nirvana, Alesso and more.