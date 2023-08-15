Pendulum announce 2024 UK arena tour

Australian drum and bass veterans Pendulum have announced an arena tour of the UK set for Spring 2024 – check out the complete list of tour dates below.

The band took to social media yesterday (August 14) to announce the tour, which will see Rob Swire and co. take on Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, London and Glasgow between March 24 and March 31.

Check out the full list of venues and dates below.

Tickets will go on sale this week, with pre-sales going live on Wednesday (August 16) and general tickets being made available on Friday (August 18) via Live Nation. You can purchase your tickets here.

Pendulum’s UK 2024 arena tour dates are:

MARCH:

24 – First Direct Arena – Leeds

25 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester

26 – International Arena – Cardiff

28 – Resorts World Arena – Birmingham

29 – The O2 – London

31 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow

Pendulum most recently released their first track of the year, ‘Halo’, which features Bullet For My Valentine‘s frontman Matt Tuck. Frontman Rob Swire shared: “When it comes to Pendulum, I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with ‘Halo’, we’ve gotten closer than ever before.”

“We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from Bullet For My Valentine was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.”

Pendulum’s last studio album, ‘Immersion’, was released in May 2010. After going on hiatus in 2012, the band reformed in 2016 and released the EP ‘Elemental’ in June 2021.

Speaking to NME in 2020 about their new music plans, Swire said: “[After the ‘Elemental’ EP’, we’ll] then maybe try to come up with some Knife Party music or do an onslaught of tracks. It’s pretty open right now, which is one of the benefits of the pandemic.”

In other news, the band are set to play a handful of shows this summer, at the Lindisfarne Festival in UK on September 1 and the Tokyo World Festival in Bristol on September 16. Purchase tickets to those shows here.