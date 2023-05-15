Pendulum announce new single ‘Halo’ featuring Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck

Pendulum have announced their forthcoming single ‘Halo’ which features Bullet For My Valentine‘s frontman Matt Tuck.

‘Halo’ marks Pendulum’s first music of 2023. The track first premiered at the band’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year. Check out the song’s teaser below.

Frontman Rob Swire shared: “When it comes to Pendulum, I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with ‘Halo’, we’ve gotten closer than ever before.”

“We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from Bullet For My Valentine was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.”

He continued: “Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: ‘what’s that track where you sing ‘It’s a halo…?” We’re beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people’s reactions.”

‘Halo’ is set for release on June 2 via Mushroom/Virgin Music Group. Pendulum’s last studio album, ‘Immersion’, was released in May 2010. After going on hiatus in 2012, the band reformed in 2016 and released the EP ‘Elemental’ in June 2021.

Speaking to NME in 2020 about their new music plans, Swire said: “[After the ‘Elemental’ EP’, we’ll] then maybe try to come up with some Knife Party music or do an onslaught of tracks. It’s pretty open right now, which is one of the benefits of the pandemic.”

In other news, the band are set to play a handful of shows this summer. Check out the dates below and purchase tickets here:

Pendulum 2023 tour dates are:

JUNE

9 – Donington, UK, Download Festival

JULY

15 – Clitheroe, UK, Beat-Herder Festival

16 – Torquay, UK, Electric Bay Festival

21 – Cluj, Romanina, Electric Castle Festival

29 – Aragon, Spain, Monegros Desert Festival

AUGUST

13 – London, UK, Gunnersbury Park

SEPTEMBER

1 – Holy Island, UK, Lindisfarne Festival

16 – Bristol, UK, Tokyo World Festival

They will be supporting Limp Bizkit at their massive outdoor gig in London’s Gunnersbury Park for this summer.