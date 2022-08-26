Pendulum tease secret set at Reading Festival 2022

Pendulum appear to be teasing a secret set at Reading Festival 2022.

Today (August 26) marks the first day of music at this year’s Reading & Leeds, which will host headline performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Dave across the weekend.

As some attendees have noted on Twitter, a cryptic poster displaying Pendulum’s band logo has been spotted at R&L’s southern edition. It features a UK phone number (+44 7888 863751) that, when called, plays a pre-recorded message regarding a mystery show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we understand that you have come tonight to bear witness to the sound of drum and bass,” a voiceover states. “We regret to announce that this is not the case. As instead we come tonight to bring you the sonic recreation of the end of the world.”

It adds: “Reading Festival prepare to hold your colour.” A similar message is also sent to the caller as a text.

The teaser makes no mention of Leeds Festival, suggesting that Pendulum will be making a one-off appearance at the event. Check out an image of the posters below, per The RandL Mill.

Pendulum made their return in 2020 following a 10-year hiatus. The Australian drum and bass outfit have recently performed at Lowlands Festival, Pukkelpop and Venoge Festival, according to Setlist.FM.

They are yet to follow up on their third and most recent studio album, 2010’s ‘Immersion’. However, the band have shared a string of singles since making a comeback almost two years ago.

Speaking to NME about Pendulum’s approach to writing songs following a lengthy break, frontman Rob Swire explained: “You don’t want to come back full-pop and have everyone like, ‘What the fuck happened?’ It’s just about remembering what your own sound is.”

Check back at NME all weekend for reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2022. Find the full line-up and stage times here.