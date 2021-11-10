PENGSHUi announce second album, tour dates and share new single ‘This Is My Youth’

PENGSHUi have announced their second album ‘Destroy Yourself’ and have shared new single ‘This Is My Youth’ – listen to it below.

The follow-up to the band’s 2020 self-titled debut album is set to arrive on January 28; it was written and produced with Flux Pavillion alongside production from longtime collaborator Pete Cannon.

“I think we’ve managed to capture our live energy on this record,” frontman Illaman said of the forthcoming LP. “With our first album, people said you have to see it live to fully get, which was cool, but we wanted to give that live feeling from the first track with this record so then when you do see a show, the energy is doubled.

“There is a lot of emotion and pain in this album for me, the reason we named it ‘Destroy Yourself’ is because it’s about breaking yourself down and taking yourself apart then looking at what feels wrong, what makes you unhappy, the addictions you have, the life and death, love and loss and allowing the lessons from all that to help you grow.”

He continued: “These new songs sound great to us in the rehearsal room and we genuinely cannot wait to play them out to a room full of people. I think fans of our sound will have an emotional attachment to these tunes too and that energy will be present when we get back on stage in February for the tour. These tunes are bangers on a different level to our previous stuff. We’re settled in now and we are 100% comfortable with what we are and are doing.”

To accompany the announcement, PENGSHUi – comprised of MC Illaman, drummer Prav, and guitarist Fatty – have shared a new single, ‘This Is My Youth’.

The energetic, retro-filled banger is an ode to some of their favourite things from their childhood: Thundercats, Avirex jackets, lemon and scampi Nik Naks, Nike Air Max 95’s, video, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and London streetwear and mixtape store Dark N’ Cold.

It follows previous singles ‘Eat The Rich’, ‘Move The World’, ‘Little Brother’ and ‘Break The Law’ with P Money. You can watch the Luke Glover-directed video for ‘This Is My Youth’ below.

‘Destroy Yourself’ will be released on January 28 – see the tracklist below and pre-order/pre-save it here.

1. ‘Break The Law’

2. ‘Eat The Rich’

3. ‘Little Brother’

4. ‘Ain’t No Love’

5. ‘Move The World’

6. ‘I’m Sick’

7. ‘This Is My Youth’

8. ‘Ursa Minor’

9. ‘IDKWYBT’

10. ‘Shellers’

11. ‘Destroy Yourself’

12. ‘Nothing Ever Changes’

In addition, PENGSHUi have also revealed a 2022 winter UK tour, with shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, London and more. Tickets are on sale now here – see the full list of live dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

3 – Manchester, Star & Garter

4 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

5 – Newcastle, Think Tank?

7 – Sheffield, Sydney & Matilda

8 – Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

10 – Bristol, Exchange

11 – Birmingham, Asylum 2

12 – London, Boston Music Room