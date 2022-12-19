PENTAGON’s Hui reportedly joining Mnet competition ‘Boys Planet’ as contestant

PENTAGON member Hui will reportedly be participating in Mnet’s upcoming reality competition show Boys Planet as a contestant.

Earlier today (December 19), E-Daily reported that PENTAGON vocalist and producer Hui had auditioned to join Mnet’s upcoming series Boys Planet as a contestant, and is currently filming content for the show.

His agency, CUBE Entertainment later responded to reports, stating that it “cannot confirm whether or not Hui will appear in Boys Planet,” per Star News.

Hui first debuted in 2016 as a member of PENTAGON, for which he has composed and written several tracks like ‘Shine’ and ‘Naughty Boy’. The vocalist has also penned songs for past seasons of Mnet’s Produce 101 reality competition series. These include ‘Never’ from its second season and Produce X 101’s ‘Boyness’.

The K-pop idol recently returned from his compulsory military service, during which he served as a social worker.

According to Mnet’s website, the upcoming reality competition will begin airing in February 2023 and include a total of 98 contestants. They will be put through several rounds of voting and eliminations, and the top few contestants will then go on to form a new boyband. Boys Planet is the follow-up to 2021’s Girls Planet 999, which formed the girl group Kep1er.

In late 2021, Yujin of then-CUBE Entertainment girl group CLC appeared in Girls Planet 999 as a contestant, during which she revealed that the agency had told them that CLC would no longer have group activities. She went on to rank third in the series’ finale and debuted as the leader of Kep1er in January 2022. CLC was later officially disbanded this May.