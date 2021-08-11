PENTAGON’s Wooseok, Kino and Yuto tease joint single ‘Cerberus’

PENTAGON members Wooseok, Kino and Yuto have dropped new teasers for their upcoming joint single ‘Cerberus’.

Forthcoming song was confirmed by the group on August 10 through their official Twitter account. The trio released the cover art for ‘Cerberus’ while revealing that the upcoming digital single will feature Wooseok, Kino and Yuto.

Prior to the official announcement of ‘Cerberus’, the boyband had released a cryptic teaser that featured a the image of three-headed dog etched on the side of a car.

‘Cerberus’ is due out on August 18 at 6PM KST, however it is still unclear if the single will be accompanied by a larger body of work from the trio or the group. More details regarding the joint single will be expected in the days leading up to its release.

The release of ‘Cerberus’ will be the first music release from the PENTAGON members since they released their 11th mini-album, ‘LOVE OR TAKE’ in March. The project notably featured vocals from main vocalist Jinho and group leader Hui, both of whom are currently their mandatory military service.

PENTAGON debuted under CUBE Entertainment with their first self-titled EP in 2016. The boyband’s line-up currently consists of Korean members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino and Wooseok, Chinese member Yanan and Japanese member Yuto.

In other K-pop news, Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst have teamed up to work on a new movie set in the world of K-pop. Titled K-Pop: Lost In America, the tilme will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally end up in Texas two days before their grand global debut in New York City.