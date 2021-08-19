PENTAGON’s Kino, Wooseok and Yuto describe their chemistry as a “new and different experience”

Kino, Wooseok and Yuto of K-pop boyband PENTAGON have shared their thoughts on the creative processes behind their brand-new single.

On August 18, the trio spoke to South Korean news outlet Xsports News about the experience creating their recently-released digital single ‘Cerberus’, their first-ever song as a subunit.

When asked what viewers should look out for when watching the ‘Cerberus’ video, Wooseok said, “I think it’d be fun if you kept a close eye on our chemistry, our expressions that quickly flash by, our gestures, and things like that,” per a translation by Soompi.

Advertisement

He added that because the music video sees the three members transforming into their own versions of villains, viewers should try to figure out the concepts between each one.

Wooseok also spoke highly of his experience working with Kino and Yuto as a subunit for the first time, describing it as a “really new and different experience”. He mentioned that the trio would spontaneously come up with ideas as the music video shoot progressed. “Every moment that we spent filming together was really fun,” he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kino talked about PENTAGON’s resolution to continuously experiment with new music and concepts, saying, “It was the same for this song as well. Please enjoy this new side of us, especially the youngest members’ spicy side!”

‘Cerberus’ dropped yesterday (August 18) and marks the first time Kino, Wooseok and Yuto have teamed up on a project together. Meanwhile, PENTAGON last made their return as a full group with ‘LOVE OR TAKE’, a mini-album that dropped in March this year.

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME‘s Puah Ziwei described the record as a “catchy if uninspired collection of tunes about springtime romance”.