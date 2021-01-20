People are calling out The Who’s Roger Daltrey for his previous Brexit comments

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey’s decision to sign a letter supporting visa-free travel for musicians has caused a stir online, after the singer previously spoke out in support of Brexit and claimed that it wouldn’t have any impact on music.

Daltrey joined the likes of Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, and Elton John as over 100 artists signed an open letter slamming the UK Government for having “shamefully failed” the music industry in Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The letter called on the government to “urgently do what it said it would do and negotiate paperwork-free travel in Europe for British artists and their equipment” and argued that otherwise “many tours [will be] unviable, especially for young emerging musicians who are already struggling to keep their heads above water owing to the Covid ban on live music”.

Daltrey’s support for the letter follows on from his previous well-publicised pro-Brexit comments, which he made in 2019. Asked if Brexit would be “bad for British rock music”, he replied: “No. What’s it got to do with the rock business? How are you going to tour in Europe? Oh dear. As if we didn’t tour Europe before the fucking EU. Oh give it up!”

He added: “If you want to be signed up to be ruled by a fucking mafia, you do it. Like being governed by FIFA.”

NME has contacted a Daltrey spokesperson for comment on his newfound support, but music fans, figures from the entertainment world and social media users have been re-sharing his original statements and commenting on his U-turn.

Roger Daltrey signs a letter complaining about musicians losing their freedom of movement due to #Brexit.

And that would be… this Roger Daltrey? pic.twitter.com/uWVmg2vudz — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 20, 2021

Dear Roger Daltrey Don’t get fooled again. Yours Sincerely Everyone who repeatedly tried to tell you this over and over again for five fucking years#BrexitCarnage https://t.co/zFckmjoOxL — Mark Davyd (@markdavyd) January 20, 2021

Good to see Roger Daltrey has signed this letter about how the #BrexitShambles will destroy Britain's massive music exports, particularly since he supported, er, the #Brexit that has delivered this wreckage. Peak everything.#BrexitCarnage #BrexitDisasterhttps://t.co/bmojZcG3pw — Brendan May (@bmay) January 20, 2021

Brexiteer Roger Daltrey signs a letter to complain about loss of freedom of movement for musicians caused by … brexit.#asThickAsPigshit — Kev & Trev (@WipeHomophobia) January 20, 2021

Daltrey may have sang ‘won’t get fooled again’ many times, but it’s more blindingly obvious than ever that Townsend wrote the lyrics. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) January 20, 2021

“Can I just shock you?” pic.twitter.com/MusWYVf8Y7 — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) January 20, 2021

Daltry has written to the Govts regarding bands touring Europe Here’s his views pre Brexit Silly old bastard pic.twitter.com/xpaL7kditB — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) January 20, 2021

Responding to Daltrey’s comments last year, Music Venue Trust CEO and former gig promoter Mark Davyd told NME: “The problem is that at a grassroots music level, we don’t form a huge part of the conversation when it comes to considering what’s happening to musicians. You get Roger Daltrey going on television saying, ‘Everything will be fine after Brexit’ because he used to play in Europe in the 1960s. Then you’ve got James Blunt saying it doesn’t matter and won’t affect him – and you know what? He’s right. With the amount of money he makes from touring, he won’t even notice.”

“This is basically a tax on new and emerging musicians. It’s not a tax that will have any impact on your James Blunts and Roger Daltreys. Someone will sit in an office and fill in all of their paperwork.”

The open letter was published hours after government ministers rejected pleas for them to fight for a visa-free touring plan for musicians and their crew with the EU.

Despite widespread anger from artists and music industry bosses calling on the government to “take this seriously and fix it”, ministers rejected the idea yesterday (January 19) – insisting that “taking back control” of borders is their priority and that talks would only resume if Brussels “changes its mind”.