People are planning on dressing up as Tekashi 6ix9ine for Halloween

It focuses on his reputation as a "snitch"

People are planning on dressing up at Tekashi 6ix9ine for Halloween this year.

The costumes are based around the rapper being called a “snitch” for testifying against gang members in court recently.

With “snitch” memes all across the internet, one poster has now made a fake Amazon listing for a ‘Lil Tattletale’ baby Halloween costume.

The listing says it’s “sold by FBI toys”.

Another post has seen a small child getting ready for Halloween early, dressed as 6ix9ine and sporting a t-shirt saying “I’ma tell” on the front, and “inmate” on the back. See it below.

Yesterday (October 7) it was revealed that 50 Cent is set to make a documentary about 6ix9ine, focusing on his current high-profile legal case.

6ix9ine is currently on trial after pleading guilty to nine federal charges including ones relating to racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offences and drugs trafficking.

Two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang – Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack – were recently convicted of racketeering after 6ix9ine testified against them in court in a bid to reduce his own prison sentence.

Despite facing a minimum of 47 years in jail, 6ix9ine could now possibly be released as early as 2020 after his testimonies helped to secure the two men’s convictions.

The move has led 6ix9ine to be called a “snitch” by Snoop Dogg’, while 2 Chainz also called him out for “ratting”.