People are sampling Amol Rajan’s ‘University Challenge’ question response into jungle bangers

A clip from University Challenge has gone viral after a music-related question inspired viewers to remix it to make a jungle track.

The clip was taken from last week’s episode of the long-running BBC 2 programme, which sees university student contestants compete head-to-head in a quiz.

There was one moment in particular that stood out, however, when a music-related question inspired one viewer to challenge others watching the show to take a segment of the episode and use it as a sample in their own jungle track.

“What name is given to the genre of dance music that developed in the UK in the early 1990s out of the rave scene and reggae sound system culture associated with acts such as A Guy Called Gerald and Goldie?” host Amol Rajan asked those representing the University of Aberdeen.

When they guessed the answer ‘Drum and bass’, Rajan responded: “I can’t accept Drum & Bass. We need jungle, I’m afraid.”

Please, please will someone sample @amolrajan saying: "I can't accept Drum & Bass. We need Jungle, I'm afraid." 👊 pic.twitter.com/NGdRaOIPgl — Nathan Filer (@nathanfiler) January 8, 2024

Posting a screen recording of the moment on X/Twitter, one viewer sent the request to use the clip as a sample, and the responses they received were pretty impressive.

One shared a 20-second-long clip that distorted the original footage and embedded in some retro club scenes, while another remixed the television footage with the show’s theme song – making a jungle and classical hybrid track.

Check out some of the responses below.

I spent far too much time on this. Jungle is massive. https://t.co/MCNZ4Xndvy pic.twitter.com/WRke7q4btD — Thomas Mitchells (@IAmTomMitchells) January 8, 2024

i had things to do this evening.

remix feat @amolrajan pic.twitter.com/XLuIh9bfh3 — Amy Goodchild (@amygoodchild) January 8, 2024

This isn’t the first time that a music question on the series has piqued viewer’s interest. Back in 2019, the show made headlines once again when Wolf Alice took to social media to celebrate being the subject of one of the questions.

The episode saw one indie-loving contestant from Cambridge University’s Corpus Christi College correctly name the band as the Mercury Prize winners fronted by singer Ellie Rowsell. “First class degree in indie,” wrote the band, sharing the footage and demanding that the student be put on the guestlist for one of their shows.

Similarly, back in 2016 it was confirmed that Alt-J keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton would be representing Leeds University on a Christmas edition of the show.