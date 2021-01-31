People Under The Stairs rapper Double K has died, aged 43

People Under The Stairs rapper Double K has died at the age of 43, it has been confirmed.

The rapper – whose real name was Michael Turner – died on Sunday (January 31). No cause of death has been made public at the time of writing.

Double K founded People Under The Stairs with Christopher “Thes One” Portugal in Los Angeles in 1997. They released their debut album ‘The Next Step’ the following year and would go on to put out 14 further studio records in their career.

The duo split up amicably in 2019 following the release of their last album ‘Sincerely, the P’.

As well as releasing music as part of People Under The Stairs, Double K also featured on tracks by the likes of Ugly Duckling, Fat Hed and Breakestra. He also produced songs for Murs and Dooley-O in his career.

People Under The Stairs have been praised by the likes of Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Biz Markie over the years, while Mac Miller paid tribute to the group on his 2011 mixtape ‘I Love Life, Thank You’. He also invited them to support him on his Blue Slide Park tour in the same year.

Since the news of Double K’s death broke earlier today, fans and friends have been remembering him on social media.

“Double K of People Under the Stairs passed away this evening,” wrote one Twitter user. “In addition to rapping, he co-produced the group’s music with groupmate Thes One which was extremely influential in the West Coast’s underground scene.”

Double K of People Under the Stairs passed away this evening. In addition to rapping, he co-produced the group's music with groupmate Thes One which was extremely influential in the West Coast's underground scene. RIP Double K. pic.twitter.com/qFKMqLyXdj — Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) January 31, 2021

“Never knew the PUTS guys personally, but it felt like there was a concurrent thing happening on the west coast to the Jux/Fondle em/RSE thing, and they were in the middle of it,” said musician RJD2. “Condolences to Thes One.”

Damn…. RIP Double K. Never knew the PUTS guys personally, but it felt like there was a concurrent thing happening on the west coast to the Jux/Fondle em/RSE thing, and they were in the middle of it. Condolences to Thes One. — RJ (@rjd2) January 31, 2021

See more tributes below.

damn rip double K — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) January 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Double K of People Under The Stairs. Provider of the soundtrack of my teenage years. Thank you. — LAMBOLAMBO (@LAMBOLAMBO) January 31, 2021

Rest in Power Double K. pic.twitter.com/lIe9VaSXs7 — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) January 31, 2021

R.I.P. Double K of People Under the Stairs, long live the L.A. underground 🙏 — dumbfoundead (@dumbfoundead) January 31, 2021

RIP Double K 😢 one of my fondest memories was bonding with my uncle listening to O.S.T., amazing music, so sad to see a hip hop legend gone — Tay (@taylor_moser17) January 31, 2021