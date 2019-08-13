People warned to stay away from planned Area 51 festival

"Stay away"

Residents of the closest town to Area 51 have issued a warning to those hoping to attend a music festival that’s planned to be held near the military base.

People who live in Rachel, a town in Nevada that’s approximately 15 miles away from the top secret US Air Force facility, wrote on their town’s official website that revellers should “stay away”.

Alienstock – a “party in the desert” proposed to happen Rachel between September 20 and 22 – is the brainchild of Matty Roberts, the man behind the cancelled Storm Area 51 Facebook event. Two million people signed up to raid Area 51 in July before the US Air Force shut down the Facebook page.

Locals “do not like where this event is going and will respond accordingly”, part of the statement reads on Rachel’s website in reference to Alienstock.

According to Sky News, Roberts has paired up with event producer The Hidden Sound to put on the festival to enable attendees to explore their “unified curiosity” in the existence of extra-terrestrial life.

Local authorities, however, have questioned claims by the Alienstock organisers that it will have “headlining artists” and will be an “amazing experience”.

Rachel residents added that the three-day gig will “undoubtedly attract crooks trying to capitalise on the chaos”.