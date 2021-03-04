Here’s your chance to perform in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

BBC Radio 1 is offering new and emerging acts the chance to perform in the Live Lounge.

The station has this week launched its Live Lounge Introducing competition, which “undiscovered” artists can enter by submitting a track via the BBC Music Introducing Uploader.

Those who fancy their chances can apply from 10am on March 13 until 11:59pm on March 20. A winner will be selected after the songs have been reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

The lucky chosen act will then perform to Radio 1’s millions of listeners during one of Clara Amfo’s daytime show’s later this year.

“The Live Lounge has always been a source of some truly magical moments for established artists at Radio 1 over the years, so this is an exciting opportunity for box fresh artists to be a part of it!” Amfo explained.

“Introducing has been a constant space of discovery for our new faves, so I can’t wait to see who this search uncovers and welcome them on to the show!”

Head of Radio 1, Aled Hadyn Jones, added: “Music has always been at the heart of Radio 1, and now more than ever, it’s imperative that we are a key part of the artist’s journey right from the very beginning.

“It is part of our purpose to help nurture and develop new talent, so we felt now was the perfect time to launch this project in partnership with BBC Music Introducing, helping to propel some of the UK’s best undiscovered acts onto a national stage as we begin to emerge from what has been an incredibly tough time for the industry.”

Since launching back in 2007, BBC Music Introducing has played a role in launching the careers of artists like Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Jake Bugg.

The platform has also given emerging acts the chance to perform on BBC Music Introducing stages at major festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Back in September, the annual Live Lounge Month returned to Radio 1 with performances from Yungblud, Arlo Parks, Biffy Clyro and more.