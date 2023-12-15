Here are all the performers and winners from the 2023 Asia Artist Awards

The 8th Asia Artist Awards was held recently, with NewJeans and Lim Young-woong taking home the most awards – view the full list of winners below.

On December 14, the Asia Artist Awards held its 2023 awards ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the Philippines. It selects winners in several categories that cover music, television and film based on data gathered from several East and Southeast Asian countries, Argentina, Mexico and Europe.

The show was hosted by Kang Daniel, IVE’s Jang Won-young and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han-bin, and featured performances from several K-pop artists throughout the night. These include a near 10-minute performance by NewJeans of their songs ‘OMG’, ‘ETA’ and ‘Super Shy’.

Fellow girl group ITZY also took to the stage to perform ‘Kill Shot’ and their latest single ‘CAKE’, while their JYP Entertainment labelmates Stray Kids performed a powerful medley of their hits ‘Maniac’, ‘Get Lit’, ‘Topline’ and ‘LALALALA’.

SEVENTEEN subunit BSS also put on an energetic performance of ‘7pm’ and the hit single ‘Fighting’ from their single album ‘Second Wind’, as well as their 2018 debut song ‘Just Do It’. Soloist Lim Young-woong also shared a performance of his single ‘Grain of Sand’.

NewJeans took home a total of six awards, including two of seven grand prizes awarded at the ceremony – Singer of the Year and Song of the Year with ‘Ditto’. Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong took home the grand prize for Fandom of the Year and four other awards.

See the full list of 2023 Asia Artist Awards winners below:

Actor of the Year

2PM’s Lee Jun-ho

Singer of the Year

NewJeans

Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’

Song of the Year

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

Stage of the Year

Stray Kids

Performance of the Year

SEVENTEEN BSS

Fandom of the Year

Lim Young-woong

Best Artist (Music)

AKMU

ITZY

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

SB19

THE BOYZ

Best Artist (Acting)

Kim Ji-hoon

Kim Seon-ho

Sakaguchi Kentaro

Best Actor

Ahn Hyo-seop

Kim Se-jeong

Lee Dong-hwi

Lee Joon-hyuk

Melai Cantiveros

Best Acting Performance

Kim Young-dae

U-KISS’ Lee Jun-young

Moon Ga-young

EXO’s Suho

Best Performance

LE SSERAFIM

Best Musician

KARD

Kwon Eun-bi

Sakurazaka46

STAYC

ZEROBASEONE

Fabulous Award

Daniel Padilla

Katheryn Bernado

Lim Young-woong

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Best Creator

3RACHA (Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin and Han)

Scene-stealer award

Jung Sung-il

Best Choice

Ben&Ben

BOYNEXTDOOR

DinDin

Dreamcatcher

Kang Daniel

JYJ’s Kim Jae-joong

Lee Young-ji

Lim Young-woong

NewJeans

NMIXX

&TEAM

Best New Artist

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Actor

Lee Eun-saem

Moon Sang-min



Asia Celebrity

IVE’s Jang Won-young

Kim Seon-ho

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Sakaguchi Kentaro

Emotive Award

BOYNEXTDOOR

ONEUS

EXO’s Suho

&TEAM

Hot Trend

Ahn Hyo-seop

2PM’s Lee Jun-ho

Lim Young-woong

NewJeans

SB19

AAA Icon

Cha Joo-young

Kep1er

NMIXX

TEMPEST

AAA Popularity Award

Kim Se-jeong

2PM’s Lee Junho

Lim Young-woong

Sakurazaka46

New Wave Award

Ash Island

DKZ’s Jaechan

KINGDOM

Yao Chen

AAA Potential

ATBO

Lapillus

Paul Blanco

Yoo Seon-ho

AAA Focus

Ahn Dong-gu

HORI7ON

LUN8

THE BOYZ’s Younghoon



Best Producer

Seo Hyun-joo