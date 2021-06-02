Perfume Genius announces 2021 tour dates

Perfume Genius has shared details of a US tour for 2021 – check out the dates below.

Mike Hadreas heads back out on the road later this month, starting with a headline show at Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, California on June 25. He then kicks off a run of dates in September and November, stopping at Salt Lake City in Utah, Phoenix in Arizona, and Portland in Oregon, among others.

The musician will also support Tame Impala at the Gorge in George, Washington on September 10, and Death Cab For Cutie at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 13. Hand Habits is also on the bill for some of the dates.

Perfume Genius US tour 2021:

JUNE

Friday 25 – Big Sur, CA, Henry Miller Memorial Library (w/Hand Habits)

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall (w/Hand Habits)

Wednesday 8 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (w/Hand Habits)

Friday 10 – George, WA – The Gorge (w/Tame Impala)

Monday 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Death Cab for Cutie)

Wednesday 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom (w/Hand Habits)

Thursday 16 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress Outside (w/Hand Habits)

NOVEMBER

Monday 1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box (w/Hand Habits)

Friday 12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (w/Hand Habits)

Last month, Hadreas released a previously live-streamed concert to mark the one-year anniversary of his latest album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’.

The concert, titled Live at the Palace Theatre, was originally streamed to a ticketed audience in Los Angeles September 2020. All proceeds raised from the livestream went to Immigration Equality, an American LGBTQ immigrant rights organisation.

Since the album’s release in May 2020, the performance remains Hadreas’ only full live set with the new songs. He was backed by a six-piece band and a string quartet.