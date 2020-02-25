Perfume Genius announces new album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’

Perfume Genius has announced new album ‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’, as well as sharing the first track to arrive from the record.

The record is Mike Hadreas’ follow-up to 2017’s ‘No Shape’, and will arrive on May 15 via Matador. New track ‘Describe’ comes accompanied by a new music video, which can be viewed in full below.

Hadreas’ latest effort was recorded in LA with longtime collaborator Alan Wyffels, and also features guest spots from the likes of Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin, and Rob Moose.

“I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild, and I’m in a place now where those feelings are very close—but it can border on being unhinged,” Hadreas said of the album.

“I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered—to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting.”

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

01 Whole Life

02 Describe

03 Without You

04 Jason

05 Leave

06 On the Floor

07 Your Body Changes Everything

08 Moonbend

09 Just a Touch

10 Nothing At All

11 One More Try

12 Some Dream

13 Borrowed Light

It comes after Hadreas debuted new track ‘Pop Song’ in October 2019.

It formed part of the live project The Sun Still Burns Here, which saw Hadreas teaming up with choreographer/dancer Kate Wallich and the dance company The YC.