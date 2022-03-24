Perfume Genius announces sixth studio album ‘Ugly Season’

Perfume Genius has announced his sixth studio album, ‘Ugly Season’.

Following on from 2020’s ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, the 10-track record is due to be released on June 17 via Matador. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The album will arrive with a short film, which will star Perfume Genius – real name Mike Hadreas – and feature music from ‘Ugly Season’ as its soundtrack. Hadreas joined forces with renowned visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite for the companion piece.

“This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” explained Satterwhite in a statement.

“Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth.”

He continued: “How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

Per a press release, the songs of ‘Ugly Season’ were written as the accompaniment to Perfume Genius and choreographer Kate Wallich’s immersive dance piece, The Sun Still Burns Here.

The work was commissioned by the Seattle Theatre Group and Mass MoCA and was performed via residencies in Seattle, Minneapolis, New York City and Boston throughout 2019.

That same year, Perfume Genius shared two of the tracks featured on his new LP: ‘Pop Song’ and ‘Eye In The Wall’. Other cuts set to appear on the album include ‘Just A Room’, ‘Teeth’, ‘Photograph’ and ‘Cenote’.

You can see the full ‘Ugly Season’ tracklist and its official cover artwork below.

1. ‘Just A Room’

2. ‘Herem’

3. ‘Teeth’

4. ‘Pop Song’

5. ‘Scherzo’

6. ‘Ugly Season’

7. ‘Eye In The Wall’

8. ‘Photograph’

9. ‘Hellbent’

10. ‘Cenote’

Perfume Genius is currently out on a North American headline tour, which is due to wrap up in New York on April 7. You can see the full list of dates and find any remaining tickets here.

In September, Hadreas will return to the UK for a performance at End Of The Road Festival 2022. He also features on the bill for this year’s Rock En Seine in Paris.