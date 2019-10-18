Listen to Perfume Genius’ new track ‘Pop Song’

Taken from his dance performance collaboration 'The Sun Still Burns Here'

Perfume Genius has released a new track, ‘Pop Song’ — listen to the song below.

The Seattle-based musician, real name Mike Hadreas, has collaborated this year with choreographer/dancer Kate Wallich and the dance company The YC to create the live project The Sun Still Burns Here, which debuted in Seattle earlier this month.

One track from the project, ‘Pop Song’, has been released by Perfume Genius today (October 18) to follow on from the previously released ‘Eye In The Wall’. You can hear ‘Pop Song’ below.

“I imagined an ecstatic pile of bodies preparing to be consumed by the gods,” Hadreas said of how he wrote the track. “A joyous communal sacrifice of the physical to spiritually level up. The lyric is like a conjuration spell to be sung when the mountain of bodies settles in position and is held still as an offering.”

As well as The YC and Wallich, The Sun Still Burns Here is also a collaboration with Alan Wyffels, costume stylists cuniform, Art Director Andrew J.S. and Production Designer Amiya Brown.

The show will be performed on select dates in New York City, Minneapolis and Boston through to January — you can see the tour schedule below.

East Coast Premiere

November 13 -17, The Joyce Theater, New York City (tickets)

Midwest Premiere

December 5 – 7, Liquid Music X Walker Art Center, McGuire Theater, Minneapolis (tickets)

Boston Premiere

January 17 – 18, ICA Boston, Boston (tickets)