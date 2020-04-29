Perfume Genius shares remix of ‘On The Floor’ by Initial Talk

Perfume Genius – real name Mike Hadreas – has shared a remix by Initial Talk of his latest single, ‘On The Floor’.

In the remix, the Tokyo-based producer takes ‘On The Floor’ and gives it the feel of an ’80s synth-filled dance club track. In the past, Initial Track has remixed tracks from Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

Listen to Initial Talk’s remix of ‘On The Floor’ and watch the music video for the original Perfume Genius track below:

Hadreas’ fifth studio album, ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’ is set for release on May 15 through Matador. In a statement, the singer-songwriter said the record explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles.

“I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild… and I’m in a place now where those feelings are very close – but it can border on being unhinged,” he said.

“I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered – to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them into something warm, thoughtful and comforting.”

‘On The Floor’ is part of a string of singles Perfume Genius has been dropping in the lead up to ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’. In addition to ‘On The Floor’, recently released track ‘Describe’ will be included on the album’s tracklist. Hadreas also shared the tracks ‘Pop Song’ and ‘Eye In The Wall’ back in 2019.