Periphery detail new album ‘Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre’

Periphery have formally announced their fifth self-titled album (and seventh album overall), ‘Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre’, poking fun at the prog-metal movement they helped pioneer.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Periphery IV: Hail Stan’ is primed for release on March 10 via the band’s own label, 3DOT Recordings. Like most of their records, it was self-produced by Periphery; in a statement, guitarist Mark Holcomb said of the effort: “We spent more time on ‘Periphery V’ than any other release in our history. We challenged and pushed ourselves harder, and along the way we grew even closer as a band.

“We are so proud of the final results! I also wanted to mention how exceedingly grateful we are to our fans for being so patient in waiting for this record. We wanted to show our appreciation by giving you two songs today instead of one. We have a very busy 2023 and 2024 planned so we’ll see you on the road!”

Echoing the sentiment was co-guitarist Misha “Bulb” Mansoor, who added: “I’m really proud of the material and it was certainly a labour of love and a tough album to make. The feeling that we were going to have to give up because it kept taking so long was so overwhelming at times, that to not just overcome it, but to feel so proud of this album has really galvanised us as a band in a way that I don’t think any other experience could have.”

To coincide with the news, Periphery have shared two singles from the album: ‘Wildfire’ (which features a saxophone solo from Norwegian stalwart Jørgen Munkeby) and ‘Zagerus’. You can check both out below, followed by the album’s cover and tracklisting. Pre-orders, too, are available here.

1. ‘Wildfire’

2. ‘Atropos’

3. ‘Wax Wings’

4. ‘Everything Is Fine!’

5. ‘Silhouette’

6. ‘Dying Star’

7. ‘Zagreus’

8. ‘Dracul Gras’

9. ‘Thanks Nobuo’