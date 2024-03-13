Perrie Edwards reveals new solo album features RAYE and Ed Sheeran

Perrie Edwards has revealed that her debut album is now complete, and features collaborations with RAYE and Ed Sheeran.

The singer first found fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 as part of the girl group Little Mix. After 11 years together, the members decided to go their separate ways to pursue their own respective careers as solo artists.

Now, Edwards has confirmed that her debut project is now officially completed and recently hosted private listening parties for both fans and industry professionals in London.

As reported by Official Charts, who was in attendance for the listening party last week (March 7), the album sees the singer channel inspiration from the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry, and create an album that feels like one made for a road trip with friends.

Although the title of the album and names of the songs remain under wraps – barring the lead single ‘Forget About Us’ – it has been shared that the album was mainly recorded between her home studio and Weymouth, and features collaborations from two huge names.

The first of which is pop legend Ed Sheeran, who not only co-wrote the aforementioned lead single but also joined up with Edwards for the second song on the album too.

The second is hit singer-songwriter RAYE – who recently took the BRITs by storm earlier this month by taking home a record-breaking six awards on the night. According to the outlet, the collaboration with the London-born singer is about her stubborn mindset when it comes to any argument.

Other highlights noted following the listening party included a track that deviates away from the pop palette seen in the remainder of the songs, and instead captures a smooth R&B influence similar to that of Anderson .Paak.

While any more details about the LP remain unknown – including the release date – Perrie has given fans insight into what to expect by sharing an inspirational playlist and dropping hints online.

In one teaser, the singer revealed that her favourite song on the album is one she wrote about her son Axel. “There’s a song on the album that I wrote about Axel,” she said (via Shields Gazette), adding: “I could listen to it on repeat for hours.”

Edwards first teased news of the debut album this time last year, when she said that she was working on new material but had “no deadline” on when she would release it.

Before Little Mix’s hiatus, Jesy Nelson left the group and embarked on her own solo career, releasing the Nicki Minaj-assisted ‘Boyz’ that sparked some online controversy.

The remaining members – Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have all done a solo project. Pinnock took on an acting role in the Christmas movie Boxing Day, before signing to Warner Records.

Thirlwall then signed a global deal with RCA Records after penning songs for the likes of TWICE (‘First Time’), Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears (‘Pretty Girls’).