Perry Farrell has announced a new box set, collating songs from across his career outside of fronting Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros.

The 68-track release, titled ‘Perry Farrell – The Glitz; The Glamour’, will feature tracks from the musician’s early career with Psi Com, solo material, and new music.

The box set will come with a hardcover photo book, a bandana, a Blu-ray Disc of Atmos mixes, and two exclusive Zoltar prints. It also features a new collaboration with Starcrawler called ‘Turn Over The World’ and a new song called ‘Vast Visitation’, which features a recording of The Doors’ Jim Morrison.

To mark the announcement, Farrell has shared a song by his pre-Jane’s Addiction band Psi Com, called ‘Ho Ka Hey’. Listen to it below now.

‘Perry Farrell – The Glitz; The Glamour’ will be released on November 6. Its tracklist is as follows:

I. Psi Com

‘Ho Ka Hey’

‘Human Condition’

‘Xiola’

‘City Of 9 Gates’

‘Winds’

II & III. Song Yet To Be Sung

‘Happy Birthday Jubilee’

‘Song Yet To Be Sung’

‘Did You Forget’

‘Shekina’

‘Our Song’

‘Say Something’

‘Seeds’

‘King Z’

‘To Me’

‘Nua Nua’

‘Admit I’

‘Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)’

IV & V. Satellite Party – Ultra Payloaded

‘Wish Upon A Dog Star’

‘Only Love, Let’s Celebrate’

‘Hard Life Easy’

‘Kinky’

‘The Solutionists’

‘Awesome’

‘Mr. Sunshine’

‘Insanity Rains’

‘Milky Ave’

‘Ultra-Payloaded’

‘Woman In The Window’

VI. Kind Heaven

‘(Red, White And Blue) Cheerfulness’

‘Pirate Punk Politician’

‘Snakes Have Many Hips’

‘Machine Girl’

‘One’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life’

‘More Than I Could Bear’

‘Spend The Body’

‘Let’s All Pray For This World’

VII & VIII Remixes & Collaborations

‘Let’s All Pray For This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)’

‘Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)’

‘The Solutionists (François K Brave Vocal Mix)’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)’

‘Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)’

‘Let’s All Pray For This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)’

‘Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)’

‘Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)’

‘Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)’

‘Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMache Tiger Planet Moog Remix)’

IX. B-sides, Rarities & New Music

‘Turn Over The World’ ft. Starcrawler

Vast Visitation’ ft recording of Jim Morrison

‘Cling To Life’ – Kind Heaven Orchestra

‘Love Feedback’ – Kind Heaven Orchestra

‘Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover)’

‘Rev’

‘Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)’

‘Nasty Little Perv’

Blu-ray DVD Atmos Mixes

Kind Heaven Album

‘(Red, White And Blue) Cheerfulness’

‘Pirate Punk Politician’

‘Snakes Have Many Hips’

‘Machine Girl’

‘One’

‘Where Have You Been All My Life’

‘More Than I Could Bear’

‘Spend The Body’

‘Let’s All Pray For This World’

Bonus Tracks

‘Let’s All Pray For This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)’

‘Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)’

‘Love Feedback’ – Kind Heaven Orchestra

Last month, Farrell claimed Donald Trump had damaged evangelical religion in the US, despite his attempts to use faith to bolster his re-election bid. Sharing an article about declining church attendances in the US, Farrell said: “Our President is running on a platform of religion. He’s Done More (Damage) to Evangelical religion than any other president. Read and weep.”