Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell on his meeting with Tony Blair – and the problem with Boris Johnson

Perry Farrell has spoken of the “disappointing” meeting he once had with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in his battle to fight climate change.

The Jane’s Addiction icon met the former Labour leader back in 2007 along with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor to talk about ways to fight global warming. However, the meeting was not as productive as he thought it would be.

“It was a little disappointing,” Farrell told NME. “I went there to try and put together an organisation that would spread information and education about climate change and do something about it, maybe create some laws to protect the environment. It ended up that the organisation that I wanted to pursue climate change ended up putting together a yacht race…”

Still, in spite of this, Farrell said he trusted Blair more than he could the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“So it didn’t work out, but we’re not defeated and we’re moving on,” he continued. “I felt [Tony Blair] to be a nice man. At least he knows how to comb his hair, for crying out loud. This Boris guy combs his hair like a little kid! How do you trust a man who combs his hair like a five-year-old?”

Speaking of his continued efforts to fight climate change, Farrell said that he was inspired by the likes of Greta Thunberg and younger generations – but that more needs to be done to spread the word and topple those in power who refuse to take action.

“We’re all busy, so we do what we can, right?” Farrell told NME. “But then you have these people, the old guard, and they don’t care – they’re going to be dead in five to ten years and leave this world which is really spinning fast and not spinning.

“The world is spinning off course, in crazy directions, and it’s up to us in the watchtower to guard this place. It’s us who will inherit the Earth. It’s the meek who will inherit the Earth. These old guys want to make as much money as they can for their family, and they don’t really give a damn. We have to make everyone very, very aware of that fact.”

Farrell also spoke to NME about his plans to bring the iconic Lollapalooza festival to the UK in the next few years.