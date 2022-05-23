Perry Farrell’s Porno For Pyros reunite at Welcome To Rockville

Perry Farrell‘s Porno For Pyros reunited on stage at Welcome To Rockville festival last night (May 22) – see what went down at their first full show in 26 years below.

The band, who have been periodically active since the 1990s, were filling in for Jane’s Addiction, who pulled out of their set at the last minute due to Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with COVID, as Farrell explained in a statement.

Discussing Navarro’s “long bout with COVID,” Farrell revealed that the Porno For Pyros line-up for their first full show in over 25 years – they reunited in 2020 for a Lollapalooza livestream – would feature himself, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt.

“Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona,” Farrell said in the statement.

“We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

See footage from the set below.

A large portion of Welcome To Rockville this weekend ended up being cancelled due to bad weather conditions, with sets from Guns N’ Roses, Korn and more unable to go ahead.

“Tonight’s cancelation at Welcome To Rockville was a massive disappointment,” Slash tweeted. “We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathise with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later!”

Later this year, Perry Farrell’s Jane’s Addiction will tour the arenas of the United States with another Welcome To Rockville headliner, The Smashing Pumpkins.

General sale tickets to the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour are on sale now and available to buy here.