Peso Pluma’s Tijuana gig cancelled after Cartel threat

Peso Pluma‘s upcoming gig in Tijuana, Mexico has been cancelled after death threats were made agains the singer by alleged Cartel members.

The Mexican artist was set to play Tijuana on October 14, but the gig has been called off after four banners were hung from bridges in the city telling him that if he were to play the gig, it would be “your last show”.

The threats were made by alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and cited the “disrespect and loose tongue” of the singer as the reasons for the threats.

The banners read in full: “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to [break you].”

Announcing the cancellation of the gigs, the artist’s record labels Double P Records and Prajin Music Group said in a statement: “For the safety of everyone involved we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you.”

Across his career, Pluma has appeared on a number of songs that many consider to be praising the rival Sinaloa Cartel, but he himself has never commented on the matter.

🔴Oficialmente CANCELAN concierto de Peso Pluma en #Tijuana.

Elsewhere in Mexico, the city of Chihuahua will be issuing fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic, casting doubt over future gigs from Peso Pluma and Bad Bunny.

Artists could have to pay up to 1.2million pesos (£56,000) for playing lyrics that promote women’s “denigration, discrimination, marginalisation or exclusion” amid a “pandemic” of gender-based violence in the city.

According to the United Nations, ten women and girls are killed every day in Mexico. The city’s mayor, Marco Bonilla, recently said in a video posted to Facebook that seven out of every 10 calls made to Chihuahua’s emergency services were related to domestic violence, mostly against women. In addition, domestic violence rates in the city have been steeply rising.