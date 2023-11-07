Pet Shop Boys announce 2024 ‘Dreamworld’ UK and Ireland tour

Pet Shop Boys have announced a run of UK and Ireland headline shows for 2024 – you can find all the details below.

The synth-pop duo – comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – took their ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ show out on the road this summer, with performances taking place across the UK and Ireland.

They also topped the bill at this year’s edition of the Eden Sessions series in Cornwall.

Advertisement

Today (November 7), Pet Shop Boys confirmed that they’ll return to these shores next summer for a run of five ‘Dreamworld’ concerts. The group are set to play arena dates in Glasgow (June 4), Nottingham (6), Birmingham (8), Manchester (9) and Belfast (11).

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (November 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up for a pre-sale that will go live at the same time on Thursday (9).

The newly announced shows will come ahead of the band’s scheduled headline slot at Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 on June 22.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday, 9th November at 9am and the general ticket sale starts on Friday, 10th November at 9am at the link below.https://t.co/wIiiucOypQ — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) November 7, 2023

Pet Shop Boys’ 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

09 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – SSE Arena, Belfast

22 – Isle of Wight Festival 2024, Newport

In a five-star review of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘Dreamworld’ gig in Hull in 2022, NME praised “the band’s infallible greatest hits collection, and their ability to constantly stay ahead of the pack”.

Advertisement

It added: “[The concert] shows the range of styles and subjects tackled in their canon, and is a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard.”

In other news, Pet Shop Boys claimed last month that Drake used a sample of their hit single ‘West End Girls’ without their knowledge or permission on his eighth album ‘For All The Dogs’.

The duo recently released a 30th anniversary reissue of their hard-to-find LP ‘Relentless’ in a variety of formats.