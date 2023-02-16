Pet Shop Boys announce Greatest Hits show at The Eden Project

Pet Shop Boys have announced Greatest Hits show as part of this year’s Eden Sessions series in Cornwall.

The synth-pop duo – aka Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – are due to perform a two-hour career-spanning set at the Eden Project on June 28 as part of their UK and European ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour.

Rita Broe, managing director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Pet Shop Boys will be bringing their acclaimed greatest hits tour to Eden.

Advertisement

“Their stunning production set against the iconic backdrop of the Biomes will be a breathtaking and unique experience.”

Tickets go on general sale at 5pm GMT next Monday (February 20) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

The 2023 Eden Sessions will also feature gigs from The War On Drugs (June 18), Jack Johnson (June 23) and Lionel Richie (June 7). You can find more information about the series here.

You can see the full itinerary for the Pet Shop Boys’ previously-announced UK and Ireland tour below, and find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

19 – 3Arena, Dublin

21 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

26 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

28 – Eden Project, Cornwall – new date

Last month, Pet Shop Boys revealed that they would be releasing four previously-unreleased songs this spring to accompany the 2023 edition of their Annually book. Their 14th and latest studio album, ‘Hot Spot’, came out in 2020.

Advertisement

The duo recently collaborated with Noel Gallagher on a remix of his track ‘Think Of A Number’ from his upcoming High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’.