Pet Shop Boys announce new album ‘Hotspot’

It was recorded in Berlin and sees them joining forces with Stuart Price.

Pet Shop Boys have announced details of ‘Hotspot’, their upcoming fourteenth album.

The first album since 2016’s ‘Super’, it was recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles and produced and mixed by long-time collaborator Stuart Price.

“We’ve written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound,” Pet Shop Boys said of the record.

Set for release on January 24 2020, you can check out the track listing in full below.

1. Will-o-the-wisp

2. You are the one

3. Happy people

4. Dreamland (featuring Years & Years)

5. Hoping for a miracle

6. I don’t wanna

7. Monkey business

8. Only the dark

9. Burning the heather

10. Wedding in Berlin

As the above confirms, the synth-pop icons and past recipients of NME’s Godlike Genius Award have included ‘Dreamland’ which features the vocals of Years and Years‘ Olly Alexander.

They previously said of the track: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette. We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year.

“It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”

In June, they also joined forces with The Killers to perform during their Glastonbury headline set.