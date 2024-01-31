Pet Shop Boys announce new album ‘Nonetheless’ with single ‘Loneliness’

Pet Shop Boys have announced details of a new album called ‘Nonetheless’ – listen to its first single, ‘Loneliness’, below.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will release their new album on April 26, the first since 2020’s ‘Hotspot’. It sees them work with James Ford on production for the first time.

“We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human,” they said in a statement. “From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

The band added: “We’re very excited to release this new album. Its 10 tracks are the strongest indicators of where we are today. Like much of our music it’s very reflective. It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music.

“Our demos are sometimes quite complicated, and James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times – but also, the string arrangements are very beautiful. Some of the record is quite heart-breaking, but we hope a lot of it is also uplifting. It’s a record we’re very proud of.”

Watch the video for ‘Loneliness’ below.

‘Nonetheless’ tracklist:

1. ‘Loneliness’

2. ‘Feel’

3. ‘Why Am I Dancing?’

4. ‘New London Boy’

5. ‘Dancing Star’

6. ‘A New Bohemia’

7. ‘The Schlager Hit Parade’

8. ‘The Secret Of Happiness’

9. ‘Bullet For Narcissus’

10. ‘Love Is The Law’

To celebrate the album, Pet Shop Boys will play five special gigs at London’s Royal Opera House this July. The gigs come in addition to the band’s 2024 ‘Dreamworld’ Greatest Hits tour dates.

Find tickets here and see the full list of dates below. Pre-order ‘Nonetheless’ here to access pre-sale tickets for the Royal Opera House gigs.

JUNE 2024

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

09 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – SSE Arena, Belfast

22 – Isle of Wight Festival 2024, Newport

JULY 2024

23 – London, Royal Opera House

24 – London, Royal Opera House

25 – London, Royal Opera House

26 – London, Royal Opera House

27 – London, Royal Opera House