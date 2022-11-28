Pet Shop Boys have announced new UK and European dates for the ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour – check out the details below.

The tour will now kick off in Rome on June 13, 2023, with additional stops in Dublin, Paris, Helsinki and Copenhagen, before finishing up in Gothenburg on July 9.

The new dates also include an additional UK date in Brighton on June 26, while previously announced shows include the OVO Arena Wembley on June 17, with gigs following in Aberdeen, Liverpool and Leeds.

UK tour dates are on sale now from here, while pre-sale tickets for the new European tour dates go on sale from 8am CET on Wednesday, November 30. General sale tickets will be available from 9am, CET on Thursday, December 1.

You can see the full list of Pet Shop Boys European and UK tour dates for 2023 below.

JUNE 2023

13 – Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea, Rome, Italy

15 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

19 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

21 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK

24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

26 – Brighton Centre, UK

JULY 2023

1 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

4 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

7 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

9 – Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

This summer, Pet Shop Boys were joined on stage at Glastonbury on Sunday night (June 26) by Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, with the two artists performing ‘Dreamland’ together.

Earlier in the day, Alexander covered the Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’ during Years & Years’ set on The Other Stage, a song he covered throughout this year’s summer festival slots.

Reviewing Pet Shop Boys live in Hull earlier this year, NME said in a five-star review that the duo’s celebrated “the band’s infallible greatest hits collection, and their ability to constantly stay ahead of the pack”.

It continued: “Forty years into their career, NME Godlike Geniuses‘ Pet Shop Boys still occupy a unique place in the pop firmament: as likely to soundtrack a ’20s Russian propaganda film as they are to discuss the role of TikTok on pop if you bumped into them on one of their Sunday afternoons in Berlin nightclub Berghain.

“It’s a distinctive position underlined tonight at their first Greatest Hits tour (and first time playing Hull), which shows the range of styles and subjects tackled in their canon, and is a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard.”