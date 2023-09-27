Pet Shop Boys announce reissue of hard-to-find album ‘Relentless’ for 30th anniversary

Pet Shop Boys have announced a reissue of their hard-to-find LP ‘Relentless’ in honour of its 30th anniversary.

The synth-pop duo – comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – released their fifth studio album ‘Very’ back in 1993. The record reached the Number One spot in the UK charts and includes the band’s singles ‘Can You Forgive Her?’ and ‘Go West’, which remain two of their most popular tracks.

At the time, the Pet Shop Boys released ‘Very Relentless’, a limited edition of the album that included a six-track dance LP. ‘Relentless’ was also released as a rare standalone vinyl that was limited to 500 copies. It featured six dance tracks spread across three 12″ records and became a highly sought-after Pet Shop Boys artefact.

Speaking of the LP in a press release, the Pet Shop Boys said: “This album was an experiment for us 30 years ago with its six new extended dance tracks. We’re very proud of it and delighted it’s now getting the stand-alone release it deserves.”

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, ‘Relentless’ will be getting a reissue in a variety of different formats. It will be available as a limited-edition yellow vinyl, a CD and will have a digital release on all streaming platforms. It has also received new artwork for its release. The album reissue is available to purchase exclusively from the Pet Shop Boys’ official store.

‘Relentless’ is set for release on October 20 via Parlophone. Pre-order the LP here.

The ‘Relentless’ tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘My Head Is Spinning’

2. ‘Forever In Love’

3. ‘KDX 125’

4.’ We Came From Outer Space’

5. ‘The Man Who Has Everything’

‘6. ‘One Thing Leads To Another’

Elsewhere, Pet Shop Boys are set to play Primavera Sound’s latest expansion in Peru later this year.

The festival, which also hosts editions in Barcelona, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Bogotá and more, will debut in its newest South America territory in November. Primavera Sound in Lima will take place on November 22 and December 2, 7 and 8, where Pet Shop Boys, The Cure, Bad Gyal, and Bad Religion will headline.