Pet Shop Boys announce UK arena tour and share new single with Years & Years’ Olly Alexander

Synth-pop heaven.

Pet Shop Boys have announced details of a massive UK arena tour for 2020, as well as sharing a new single with Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander.

The synth-pop icons and past recipients of NME’s Godlike Genius Award have unveiled ‘Dreamland’ – the first track to be taken from their forthcoming album. Check out the track, which features Alexander’s vocals, below.

As for 2020, they’ll begin a massive arena tour in May. Check out dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here from Friday September 13.

MAY 2020

28 – The O2, London

29– Manchester Arena, Manchester

30 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

JUNE 2020

2– BIC Arena, Bournemouth

3– Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Commenting on the new track, Pet Shop Boys said: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette. We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year. It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”

In June, they also joined forces with The Killers to perform during their Glastonbury headline set.