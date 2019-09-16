Watch Pet Shop Boys perform ‘Dreamland’ live with Olly Alexander of Years & Years

"It was a dream come true to create something with two of my heroes," Olly said

On Sunday (September 15) at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, Pet Shop Boys performed their new single ‘Dreamland’ live with Olly Alexander of Years & Years.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe invited Alexander – decked out in a glittery silver tracksuit – on stage to play the song, which they had released on Friday (September 13). Watch the performance via BBC Music below:

Alexander co-wrote ‘Dreamland’ alongside Tennant and Lowe. “It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander,” Pet Shop Boys said in a statement.

“It was a dream come true to create something with two of my heroes, and spending time with Chris and Neil was an absolute joy,” Alexander wrote in a message from Years & Years’ Instagram account.

‘Dreamland’ is the first single to be released from Pet Shop Boys’ forthcoming album. They have worked on it with Stuart Price, who also produced the duo’s last record, 2016’s ‘Super’. It will be their 14th studio album and is slated for release next January, though no official release date has been confirmed.

The synth pop icons have also announced seven UK arena tour dates for 2020, starting at The O2 in London on May 28, 2020. See the full list of dates and venues here. Tickets are on sale now.