Pet Shop Boys hint at Glastonbury festival appearance as they share new single ‘Monkey business’

Neil Tennant was put on the spot

Charlotte Krol
Neil Tennant (R) and Chris Lowe (L) of The Pet Shop Boys
Neil Tennant (R) and Chris Lowe (L) of The Pet Shop Boys perform live on stage at The Royal Opera House on July 25, 2018 in London, England. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pet Shop Boys have released a new song called ‘Monkey business’ and have teased their return to Glastonbury festival.

‘Monkey business’ is the third cut from the synthpop duo’s forthcoming studio album ‘Hotspot’, following ‘Dreamland’ ft. Years and Years released last September and ‘Burning the heather’ in November.

While promoting the new single earlier today (January 2) lead singer Neil Tennant was asked by Nicki Chapman on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show whether a set at Worthy Farm was on the cards this summer.

“Talking of live work, you’re going to be touring the UK later this year… I can’t see Somerset down there… you know I’m thinking perhaps Glastonbury,” asked Chapman, to which Tennant replied: “Somerset, um, of course Glastonbury is in Somerset…” Chapman then asked: “Have I put you on the spot?” And he agreed: “You have put me on the spot, let’s just leave me there…”

Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe

Last summer Tennant and his bandmate Chris Lowe joined The Killers on stage during the band’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage. Brandon Flowers and co. performed a version of the duo’s Elvis Presley cover ‘Always On My Mind’.

The last time Pet Shop Boys played Glastonbury was in 2010 when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder headlined.

‘Hotspot’ is released on January 24, 2020.

