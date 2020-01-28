Pet Shop Boys could secure their first UK Number 1 album for over 26 years at the end of this week — but they face stiff competition from J Hus.

The long-running duo’s latest LP ‘Hotspot’ was released last week, and is currently in pole position for the top spot according to The Official Charts Company, who published their Official Chart Update yesterday (January 27).

The group’s last UK number 1 album came with 1993’s ‘Very’.

Around 3,000 sales behind the Pet Shop Boys, however, is J Hus with his much-anticipated second album ‘Big Conspiracy’. NME hailed the Londoner’s latest solo record as “a brilliant, career-defining collection” in our 5-star review, and the record is currently the most-streamed album of the week so far.

‘Big Conspiracy’ is expected to at the very least outperform the number 6 spot that Hus’ previous solo album ‘Common Sense’ achieved back in 2017.

Other new entries expected to enter the UK Top 10 this week include M Huncho’s ‘Huncholini The 1st’ and Twin Atlantic‘s ‘Power’.

This week’s UK album chart will be announced this Friday (January 31).

Last week, the Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant jokingly commented in an interview that acoustic guitars should be banned — before quipping that a subsequent headline on his remarks would read: “Pet Shop Boys blast lame rock rivals”.