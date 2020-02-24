Pet Shop Boys and New Order announce co-headline US tour

Pet Shop Boys and New Order are set to hit the road together later this year, as they co-headline the Unity Tour.
The two bands will hold 11 concerts together in North America, beginning in Toronto on September 5.
The Unity Tour will also visit nine US cities, including stops at iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets for the dates will go on sale at 10am local time on February 28 and will be available to purchase here. Pet Shop Boys and New Order’s co-headline tour dates are as follows:
September 2020
5 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage
9 – Boston, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
11 – Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the Mann
12 – New York, Madison Square Garden
15 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion
18 – Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion
20 – Minneapolis, The Armory
24 – Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
26 – George, Gorge Amphitheatre
30 – San Francisco, Chase Center
October 2020
2 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
The tour follows the release of Pet Shop Boys’ latest album ‘Hotspot’ last month. In a four-star review, NME said of the record: “‘Hotspot’ neither sounds retro nor particularly chasing of current trends: even a team-up with Years & Years’ Olly Alexander on ‘Dreamland’ feels less like a land-grab for Gen Z relevancy and more a genuine, organic meeting of minds.”
New Order, meanwhile, last released an album with 2015’s ‘Music Complete’ and have since continued to play live across the world. Reviewing the group’s Bristol Harbourside show in July 2019, NME said: “It was an incredibly nostalgic affair but New Order are assuredly a band of the now.
“This was a night capable of stirring the heart and soul, and while there may be some significant pieces of the puzzle notably absent from this band, tonight there’s no room for any concern about that. Once again, New Order deliver with finesse and class.”