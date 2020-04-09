Pet Shop Boys postpone UK arena tour dates to 2021

Pet Shop Boys have postponed the UK leg of their upcoming ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Tour’ until 2021.

The duo were supposed to kick off the European leg of their tour in Berlin on May 1, 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis they had to postpone the dates until next year.

“In light of recent government advice in relation to the ongoing situation and threat of COVID-19 globally, Pet Shop Boys’ Dreamworld tour can no longer commence as planned in May 2020 and the dates are being rescheduled,” the band said in a post on Instagram.

“The European leg of the tour was planned to start on May 1st in Berlin but promoters, following government advice, are working on alternative dates which will be announced shortly. The UK shows have now been rescheduled to May 2021 and the full list of new dates is below. Tickets for the original dates will remain valid for the new dates but refunds will be made available if required in due course.

“This delay is very disappointing for Pet Shop Boys and all of their team and, of course, for those who have bought tickets but circumstances demand it. We look forward to seeing you in 2021 and, until then, stay safe!”

Pet Shop Boys’ June 9 show at Cork’s Live At The Marquee is currently still going ahead as planned.

The new dates are as follows:

Fri May 21 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Sat May 22 2021 – HULL Bonus Arena

Sun May 23 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue May 25 2021 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Fri May 28 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sat May 29 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Sun May 30 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue June 01 2021 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

The group’s rescheduled European dates will be announced soon.

