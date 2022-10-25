Pet Shop Boys to headline Hogmanay New Year’s Eve concert in Edinburgh

Pet Shop Boys have been announced as the headliners of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert In The Gardens on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

The pop duo – comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – will welcome in 2023 at the special event in the Scottish capital, where they’ll perform their ‘Dreamworld’ greatest hits set.

Edinburgh’s NYE Hogmanay festival is returning this year following the cancellation of both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID pandemic.

Pet Shop Boys, who played the New Year’s Eve concert in 2013, said in a statement: “2022 has been an incredible year, when we have loved being able to perform again after the restrictions arising from the pandemic.

“We can’t think of a better way to round off this year than by celebrating the start of 2023 in Edinburgh.”

The New Year celebrations will also include fireworks at midnight against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle as well as some “special guest DJs” Overall, there’s three days of free and ticketed events scheduled from Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1.

Pet Shop Boys are delighted to announce that they will be headlining Edinburgh's @edhogmanay celebrations with a special #Dreamworld show on New Year's Eve 2022! Tickets for the "Concert in the Gardens" go on sale at 10am on Friday, Oct 28. Link below.https://t.co/Btk65b8aYE pic.twitter.com/71xDQjvQDF — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 25, 2022

Penny Dougherty and William Burdett-Coutts, from event producers Unique Assembly, commented: “As we celebrate the return of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, we are delighted to welcome back one of the greatest pop duos of all time and one of the festival’s most successful headliners – Pet Shop Boys.”

Tickets for Pet Shop Boys’ Hogmanay show go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (October 28) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Thursday (October 27) by subscribing to the Hogmanay newsletter here.

Pet Shop Boys recently wrapped up their joint North American ‘Unity Tour’ with New Order. Back in June, Tennant and Lowe played a headline set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2022.

The pair are set embark on a run of UK ‘Dreamworld’ concerts next summer – find any remaining tickets here.