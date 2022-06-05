PETA call on Jack Harlow and Drake to donate ‘Churchill Downs’ profits to help racehorses

PETA has called on Jack Harlow and Drake to donate the profits from the video to their collaboration ‘Churchill Downs’ to aid racehorses.

The stars recently teamed up on the track, which appears on Harlow’s album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, and attended the Kentucky Derby horse racing event. – as seen in its accompanying music video.

PETA – which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – has issued a statement about the rappers’ video and attendance at the event. Noting that the horse that win this year’s Kentucky Derby was “struck in the face shortly after crossing the finish line”, the organisation said: “Jack Harlow and Drake have chosen to glamourise horse racing with their new ‘Churchill Downs’ video.

Advertisement

“In response, PETA is calling on Harlow to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for thoroughbreds discarded by the industry, which exports 7,500 of them for slaughter every year.”

PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said: “Jack Harlow’s glamourised portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs and deaths that run rampant in the industry. Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses. The one sure thing in horse racing is that the horses always lose.”

Neither Harlow nor Drake have publicly responded to PETA’s plea at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, last week Lil Uzi Vert defended Jack Harlow after his chart success came into question following a slew of poor reviews of ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. The record debuted at Number Three on The Billboard 200 and peaked at the same position on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Asked if Harlow’s success was down to “white privilege”, Vert replied: “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege…nah, he’s signed to Black people.”

Advertisement

In a three-star review, NME said: “He’s always ready to deliver straight bars, a feat Jack Harlow again proves he’s great at on ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. However – and the same can be said of ‘THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY’ – the record doesn’t feature a bunch of seminal tracks, instead packing filler between his knockout singles such as ‘First Class’. You’ll find a gem or two here and there, but this collection’s longevity is questionable.”