PETA respond to use of big cats in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ video

PETA have issued a response to the apparent use of big cats in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ video.

The two rappers’ collaboration was released last Friday (August 7), with its accompanying clip featuring a number of exotic wild cats including tigers and leopards. It is still unclear whether the animals were ever on set with the artists, or were Photoshopped in later during post-production.

Tiger King subject Carole Baskin has already criticised the video for “glamorising the idea of rich people having tigers as pets”. Baskin did, however, add that she “was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.”

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have now issued a statement on the use of animals in the ‘WAP’ video, which also references the possible use of Photoshop in terms of the clip’s depiction of the big cats.

“If Tiger King taught us anything, it’s that tigers and other wild animals are abused for music videos, selfies, and gawking roadside zoo visitors,” PETA said in a statement (via Billboard). “So if real animals were used instead of computer-generated imagery, the message sent is that animal exploitation is Okurrr — and it isn’t.

“If Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really care about pussy liberation, they wouldn’t use suffering big cats as props.”

NME has reached out to reps of both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for clarification on the use of big cats in the ‘WAP’ video.

Over the weekend, Cardi B defended Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the ‘WAP’ video following a fan backlash over her cameo.