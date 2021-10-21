PETA have sent a message to Coldplay, urging them to serve only vegan food on their 2022 eco-friendly world tour.

Last week (October 14) Coldplay announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

It comes after the band confirmed in 2019 that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

In a new open letter addressed to the band, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have suggested that the band go completely plant-based with the food on offer at the shows in order to further drive down the carbon footprint of the tour.

“As you may know, animal agriculture contributes to many of the serious environmental problems the planet is facing,” PETA Director Elisa Allen wrote.

“It’s little wonder, then, that the United Nations states that a transition to vegan eating is urgently needed to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis. And this can be as simple as swapping beef burgers for bean burgers.”

The message concluded: “We hope you’ll agree that cutting damaging animal-derived foods from concert venues is a no-brainer.”

The eco-friendly measures of Coldplay’s world tour behind their new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ have been set out on a new ‘sustainability’ section of the band’s official website.

The measures include cutting direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to the band’s last tour in 2016 and 2017, using 100 per cent renewable energy and having solar installations at every venue.

Fans who travel to the shows by public transport will be rewarded with discounts, while the band are donating 10 per cent of all of the tour’s earnings to climate change organisations. One tree will also be planted for every ticket sold.

Discussing the sustainability of the tour in a new Big Read interview with NME, Coldplay’s Guy Berryman said: “I think we’ve made a great start at the moment. Whatever we end up doing, will be a Phase One, but there always has to be an improvement and a continual cycle.

“If you want to pick holes, and I’m sure someone can and will, I think that’s fine: what you have to do is embrace the idea of continued progress. It has to be an ever-evolving situation.”