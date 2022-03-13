Pete Davidson finally responds to Kanye West: “I’m done being quiet”

Pete Davidson has finally responded to Kanye West, saying that he’s “done being quiet” and sending a selfie while “in bed with your wife” Kim Kardashian.

Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife Kardashian, has been the subject of public attacks from Kanye in recent weeks and months, including songs and music videos in which the rapper threatened violence against the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Throughout the situation, Davidson has remained silent, though according to now-deleted screenshots reportedly posted to Instagram by his friend and collaborator Dave Sirus, Davidson has now engaged in a lengthy text conversation with Kanye.

Advertisement

As Consequence report, Davidson reached out to the rapper, writing: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet,” and referring to himself as ‘Skete’, the derogatory nickname Kanye has been publicly giving Davidson.

When West responded and asked Davidson where he currently was, Davidson sent a selfie back and wrote: “In bed with your wife.”

After Kanye said he was “happy to see [Davidson] out of the hospital and rehab,” Davidson said: Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.”

Attempting to speak face-to-face with Kanye, Davidson then wrote: “I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk… You don’t scare me bro. You actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

After Kanye suggested they meet at his Sunday Service, Davidson responded: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer still stands.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Davidson said he has asked SNL comedians to not make jokes at Kanye’s expense, and wrote: “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth.”

“But if you want to continue me like you have the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice,” he concluded.

In Kanye’s ‘DONDA 2’ track ‘Eazy’, which was initially released back in January, he made several mentions of his divorce (“N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together”), the children he fathered with Kardashian (“When you give ‘em everything, they only want more / Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores”) and his feud with Davidson (“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”).

He then shared an official video for ‘Eazy’, which depicts West abducting and decapitating an animated figure who looks like Davidson.

The first video for ‘Eazy’ earned widespread criticism for its portrayal of violence against Davidson. In the clip, West kidnaps the comedian and buries him in a bed of soil, leaving his head exposed. The rapper sprinkles seeds around, leading a bush of roses to grow from Davidson’s head. West then pulls out a pair of gardening shears and begins to trim the roses, cutting to a close-up shot of Davidson’s eyes suddenly going white.

Multiple celebrities went to bat for Davidson in the days following the video’s release. For example, James Gunn – who worked with Davidson on The Suicide Squad – supported the actor and comedian, writing on Twitter: “Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.””

Kaley Cuoco, who stars opposite Davidson in the upcoming Meet Cute, also threw her support behind him, agreeing with Gunn’s analysis. West later addressed the backlash he’d received, writing in another Instagram post that “art is not a proxy for any ill or harm”, and that “any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended”.

A second video was then shared, which sees The Game star as an animated version of the skinned money from the ‘Eazy’ single’s cover art, which launches an attack on Davidson in this clip, pinning down a blurred-out avatar of the star and walloping him with a string of punches over West’s lyric, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian was granted single status by a judge, meaning her divorce from West is now a step closer. She’s now able to change her legal surname from Kardashian-West back to Kardashian. Details concerning child custody and property are yet to be resolved, however, with the divorce case not expected to be finalised imminently.

West told a court last week that claims he harassed Kardashian on social media were “double hearsay”. Last month, he said he was “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for recent comments regarding his relationship with Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce at the start of 2021 after almost seven years of marriage to West, with sources calling the split “amicable”. Last month, however, Kardashian criticised Kanye‘s “constant attacks” on her after the pair had a public disagreement about their daughter North’s TikTok account.