Pete Davidson says he “wouldn’t be here” without Kid Cudi’s music

Pete Davidson has hailed Kid Cudi‘s music for saving his life, admitting that he “wouldn’t be here” without it.

The SNL comic, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in 2017, explained how the rapper/singer’s music has proved instrumental during his darkest hours.

“I would’ve killed myself,” Davidson told The Breakfast Club. “Absolutely. One hundred per cent. I truly believe if ‘Man on the Moon’ didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here.”

Advertisement

The comedian previously sparked fears over his mental health after posting on social media in 2019 to say that he didn’t “want to be on this Earth anymore.”

In the new Breakfast Club interview, Davidson also praised Kid Cudi’s recent SNL performance which saw him taking to the stage in a dress designed by Virgil Abloh.

“I loved it. I thought it was great,” Davidson said of Kid Cudi’s dress.

“When you get criticism like that… It’s just like, okay cool. Those are people I don’t really want to associate myself with anyway. People that are that close-minded. I thought it was really cool and like a really cool tribute. Virgil [Abloh] made it, it’s sick. They’re gonna sell it as a unisex dress. I thought he killed it.”

Advertisement

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, released his most recent album ‘Man On The Moon III’ at the end of 2020.

For help and advice on mental health: