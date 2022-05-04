Pete Davidson talks living with Machine Gun Kelly in his mother’s basement

Pete Davidson discussed his time living with Machine Gun Kelly in his mother’s basement during the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Watch a clip of the moment below.

Davidson shared the story during his first stand-up gig in three years, at Los Angeles live Netflix comedy festival on Friday (April 29). The Saturday Night Live comedian was introducing the rapper to the stage, and first shared an antidote about the time they both lived at his “mom’s house”.

“This next guy that’s coming to the stage, we celebrated Christmas together in 2018 and we both looked at each other from across the table,” Davidson said, adding: “We were at my mom’s house, we were living together at my mom’s house, in her basement.”

He continued: “I remember we were looking at each other like, ‘It’s OK, our careers are fucking over it’s fine.’ We had fun it’s all good who would have thought we could do anything, right?'”

Pete went on to say that “this guy now has two No. 1 albums in a row, he’s I think one of the biggest names you can get,” before welcoming Machine Gun Kelly to the stage.

At another point during his set, Davidson brought up claims that Kanye West tried to spread rumours about Davidson – who is currently dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – having AIDS.

“I had an AIDS scare this year,” he quipped (per Variety), telling his audience that he got himself tested for the condition since West is a “genius”. He assured fans that he does not, in fact, have AIDS – he just looks like he does. Davidson reportedly went on to talk about feeling stuck when it came to responding to West’s harassment, with none of the people in his inner circle able to give him advice on the situation.

Later this month, Davidson will star in MGK’s directorial debut, Good Mourning, as an aggressive valet driver. The film will be out on May 20 – see the first trailer here. Later in the year – on August 5, to be exact – Davidson will star alongside Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova in the comedy-horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently hinted he could return to rap on his next album after a successful pivot to becoming a pop-punk star.

2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ gave him his first US Number One album and his first within the pop-punk genre after appearing to ditch his rap career. It was followed up by his album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, which was released in March.